Local organization working to “secure the call”

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Secure the Call is a non-profit organization that collects used cellphones and distributes them to “high-risks” populations such as seniors, and domestic violence victims all across the U.S to help build a deeper network of communication provide them with “emergency phones.”

When it was founded nearly 17 years ago, the organization provided the elderly population with a lifeline for emergency purposes. They then slowly expanded into domestic abuse shelters, police stations, and community partners around the country.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the organization pivoted to distribute phones to seniors and patients at local hospitals in order to allow them to keep in contact with their families while in isolation.

“The pandemic has been really hard for this whole country and this whole world because not only have people lost their ability to do what they were doing but now people don’t even know what to do, ” said Secure the Call volunteer Kyle Holtz.

Now, these secondhand phones are giving coronavirus patients another form of therapy, the ability to connect with their loved ones.

“It seems minor that we’re giving out phones to hospitals, that they’re getting used for patients who are stuck in quarantine but if one person gets our device and they can make a call to their loved one, their partner, their parents, to their siblings and that helps them, that fills us with a great sense of accomplishment.”

Click here, to learn how to donate or request a phone.