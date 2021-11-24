Local organization provides Thanksgiving meals for limited-income seniors

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — SOAR (Supporting Older Adults through Resources) is partnering with Spring Arbor Senior Living to provide 120 Thanksgiving meals to seniors with limited resources.

Spring Arbor prepared the meals to be donated, in individual containers for delivery. In addition to the meals, each senior received a bag of groceries provided by the Food Bank at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church. The Boy Scout Troops and other SOAR volunteers also joined in to help distribute the meals all over Frederick county.

“We started this about six years ago because there were so many seniors that weren’t getting a holiday meal. We started doing 25 and now we’re up to 135,” Leslie Schultz explained. “So we’ve really grown and the needs are just great out there. Seniors that don’t have family or live alone won’t really prepare a meal. So having a meal delivered this already prepared is just a big bonus for them. Plus a cheery face to deliver it is nice too.”

SOAR is now getting ready for the winter holiday season. They are now preparing for their Christmas meal deliveries and are also accepting donations for their Christmas gifts bags. Donation sites will soon be posted around the county. If you are interested in donating visit SOAR here.