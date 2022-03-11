FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As Part of the United Way of Frederick County’s unity campaign, they urge low income families to participate in the United Way’s Pathway to Homeownership program.

The program helps families attain stable housing through homeownership. For Every one dollar saved towards a home, the united way will match it with four dollars. The program also offers budget courses so homeowners can be ready for the big purchase. Participants who have completed 12 months of the Budget Coach program will also qualify for a $3,400 Foreclosure Prevention Fund.

The home must be purchased in Frederick County.

