Local organization helps small businesses “Bear the Burden”

FILE – In this July 18, 2020 file photo a closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in Burbank, Calif. A critical snapshot of the job market and the economy to be released Friday, Oct. 2, is expected to show a further deceleration in hiring as the nation’s viral caseload creeps higher just as financial aid from the government has faded. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has caused many small businesses to close their doors. For the ones whose doors are still open, they have had to cut back due to limitations imposed by local governments.

Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, and many feel new COVID restrictions have effectively crippled small businesses across the country while big box stores like Target and Walmart have seen major profits.

CEO/Founder of Soldierfit and President/Founder at Platoon 22, Danny Farrar, created the Bear the Burden Coalition because he feels these businesses are not being treated fairly.

“If everybody bared the burden equally then there would be this collectivism where we’re coalescing around the same goal, but we’re not doing that, we’re giving one set of rules to one group of people, and a different set of rules to another group,” said Farrar.

So far the coalition has 1100 businesses and has raised over $34,000. They are hoping to reach $100,000 and the money raised will be used for legal funds and the fight to reduce the overreach shutdowns bring.

“Here at bear the burden, we’re not here to argue about science, we’re not here to argue against mandates, we’re not here to argue against mask,” said Farrar. “What we’re arguing against is it is absolutely impossible for these small businesses to sustain another shutdown.”

While Farrar realizes the effects of and from the pandemic are real, he hopes lawmakers will do a better job at enforcing restrictions while trying to save lives.

“We’re only focusing on saving lives saving lives saving lives and if we look at the diseases of despair, alcoholism, suicide, drug overdoses, all of those numbers are way, way up so in my belief the lockdown method doesn’t save lives it trades lives.”

