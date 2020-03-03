Local nonprofits compete in ‘Shark Tank’ style challenge

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Three local nonprofits competed in a shark tank-style challenge in order to win seed money for a new project.

The Community Foundation of Washington County’s 4th annual Forward Funding Challenge aims to encourage young philanthropists in the area. The challenge allows nonprofits to pitch and present new initiatives that will foster fundraising in the future.

The three nonprofits that competed include Habitat for Humanity of Washington County, Hope Through Birth and Leitersburg Ruritan Community Center.

“Really, we’re providing that seed kind of dollars to get this started,” said Stacey Crawford, president of Community Foundation of Washington County, “With the hopes that whatever their idea is will flourish in the years to come and for them to raise dollars for their agency.”

Habitat for Humanity of Washington County won $3,000 for their pitch to build playhouses for children. Hope Through Birth won $2,000, and the Leitersburg Ruritan Community Center won $1,000.