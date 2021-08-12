Local Nonprofit partners with Department of Defense for STEM Mentorship Program

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Local nonprofit “Learning Undefeated” has partnered with the department of defense to create a mentor program for high school and college girls interested in STEM careers.

Emerging Leaders of Biotechnology connects college and high school women to provide them with skills, knowledge, and support to pursue careers in biotechnology.

“Women are taking that leap, and they’re overcoming those obstacles,” said Gabriella Centeno, Student Mentor & Media Ambassador at Learning Undefeated. “And they’ve proven not only their own potential leadership and development skills, but they’re also showing that anybody can do it, and it’s okay to fail as long as you pick yourself back up and keep on pushing forward.”

It also provides the opportunity for mentors and mentees to speak with stem professionals in biotechnology. And priority for the program is given to underrepresented groups such as Black and Latina women with the goal is to see more diversity in the workforce in the future.

“We know that they are all underrepresented in this field, specifically biotechnology, and so what we’re hoping to do is inspire some of these young women to start to fill that pipeline,” said Kristin Diamantides, Education Program Manager at Learning Undefeated.