Local non-profit works to protect children, pets from hot cars

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After being incarcerated, a Hagerstown, Md. man decided to turn his life around and put his efforts into saving lives.

Rory Jenkins has been living in Hagerstown for over ten years and says he wanted to help create change in his community. Every year, children and pets lose their lives after being stuck in a hot car for too long. After hearing about many of these devastating situations, he created a non-profit called, Julyen’s No Child or Pet Left Behind.

“A couple events in Arizona where a kid died in a car, and a pet lost their life and that’s when I woke up and said I can do something about this,” Jenkins said. Jenkins dedicated the organization to his son Julyen, after he was killed by a drunk driver seven years ago.

Friends and family that came out to help the non-profit spent hours under the hot sun Saturday afternoon looking inside cars in multiple parking lots for trapped children and pets.

Volunteers say they’ve experienced this situation in real life.

“I’ve had some friends that have accidentally left their pet in the vehicle and they come out and their pet was about ready to die,” David Lida said, a volunteer.

By partnering with a local transportation company, Jenkins and others will be able to give anyone who wants to participate the chance to do so.

“We offer rides to many people and the volunteers and everything so to various different locations that they may go to, different pet smarts and different states and different city, we will provide transportation for all of them,” Drew Freeman said, Co Owner of Underground Dispatch.

The organization will do these parking lot searches year round, and Jenkins hopes his mission can spread across the country.

“There is nothing better than saving a life.”