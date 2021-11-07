Local non-profit supporting LGBTQ+ opens its doors

FREDERICK, M.d (WDVM)– One local non -profit in Frederick, Maryland is opening its doors for the first time embracing the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’re providing resources throughout the community, which makes the center very, very unique not just for Frederick because we are the only LGBTQ+ organization in Frederick but also for the entire state of Maryland,” said Kris Fair, the executive director of the Frederick Center.

After being around for approximately 10 years, for the first time, they are opening their doors in a permanent space.

The Frederick Center acts as a place to support and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community while focusing on serving youth populations through support groups.

As the Executive Director of the Frederick Center, Kris Fair says it’s important for them to provide a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community.

“As a queer kid growing up in Frederick not able to come out, I was very much ashamed to come out when I was younger, and it was made very clear that it wouldn’t be safe for me if I did,” said Fair.

The organization has a wide range of groups, supporting people from the ages of 9 to 25.

