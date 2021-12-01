Local mothers who lost sons to police violence call for accountability

Howard Co. did not find officers criminally responsible in most recent case

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WDVM) — A group of local mothers who lost their children to police violence joined together to be sure their voices are heard, including a woman who lost her 21-year-old son just a few months ago in Gaithersburg.

Activists all across Maryland were joined here in front of Howard County Circuit Court to put pressure on prosecutors who they say failed to hold police accountable for countless deaths in Montgomery County. Ryan Leroux was killed by Montgomery County police outside of a Mcdonald’s restaurant this past July in Gaithersburg. His grief-stricken mother could barely find words.

“We really miss him dearly. Ryan, again, we love you,” the man’s mother, Rhonda Leroux said.

24-year-old Kwamena Ocran was killed by Gaithersburg City police in January, but Howard County prosecutors did not charge the officers involved.

Ocran’s mom, Melody Cooper, stated, “Individuals like those unlawful officers should be charged with the murder of Kwamena, and all the senseless murders throughout the United States.”

Unlike Leroux’s cause, Ocran’s case did not have body camera footage of what happened. The group wants justice and is asking for more transparency, and they aren’t happy with the outcome and want more transparency and for the courts to reopen his case.

Mothers from across the area took turns shouting their sons’ names to shed light on the need for proper justice. Both Montgomery and Howard County prosecutors typically handle each other’s cases anytime it involves a police shooting resulting in death.

Howard County’s most recent case in Ocran’s death included a jury of 23 people who decided if the officers committed a crime.