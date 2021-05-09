Local Mother’s Day celebration offers horse-drawn carriage rides

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — There is only one day to formally celebrate moms but one Main Street association wanted to make this Mother’s Day extra special.

The Mount Airy Main Street Association offered horse-drawn carriage rides to mothers and their families for a scenic ride through the town.

Horse-drawn carriages whisked families away for a scenic ride through Mount Airy and while Emily Rieger may have planned her special day, but was more than excited to celebrate with her family.

“I planned my own day and that’s okay. I’m with two toddlers, that’s what you do! It was our first carriage ride, [it was] so very romantic and then you look across and there’s two toddlers,” Rieger said. “We loved it and the kids think it’s amazing. We told them we’re doing the carriage ride this morning and all we’ve talked about all day is horses.”

Sara Menso and her family are frequent visitors to Mount Airy Main Street and were happy to get out of the house after a quiet Mother’s Day celebration last year. While she has seen the carriage rides making their way through town during other parts of the year, she has never taken a ride. She was excited to share the experience with her three sons and her husband despite also planning the experience for the family.

“We’ve seen them but no I haven’t. This is the first time I’ve actually done it,” Menso said, “It’s nice. It’s really nice to get out and actually be amongst the public and do normal things again so it’s nice”

Mothers were not only treated to a carriage ride but also enjoyed flowers, chocolates, and a drink all from Main Street businesses. Cindy Johnson and her family were happy to support small, local businesses while celebrating Mother’s Day.

“It is fantastic also to be able to be on Main Street because we love our town and love enjoying spending time on the town,” Johnson said. “I’m definitely glad that we get to support our local businesses. I know everyone had a rough year and it’s great to be out and the sun came out so we can celebrate Mother’s Day and have a beautiful day.”

The Mount Airy Main Street Association usually hosts carriage rides around Christmastime but wanted to offer mothers a special experience on Mother’s Day.