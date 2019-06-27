Local leaders react to SCOTUS gerrymandering decision

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Supreme Court ruled not to be involved in decisions on how district lines are drawn.

The court decided they don’t have the authority to make rules about political gerrymandering in Maryland and North Carolina. There have been complaints against Maryland on how David Trone’s Congressional District 6 was drawn in a political manner to ensure that a Democrat won. State officials suggest resolutions as there could be problems with elections in the future.

“I do think we have to probably take a look at this in the future. More and more citizens are complaining against Maryland that we drew congressional district 6,” said Del. Kathleen Dumais, (D) Maryland – District 15.

“I see the argument for federalism basically giving rights to the states that the states will be the ones who decide what the district should look like and I can respect that. I think the disappointing part is that Western Maryland is so unrepresented in DC right now,” said Del. Neil Parrott, (R) Maryland – District 2A.

Governor Hogan tweeted his reaction after the court’s ruling saying quote: