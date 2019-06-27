Local leaders react to SCOTUS gerrymandering decision

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Supreme Court ruled not to be involved in decisions on how district lines are drawn.
The court decided they don’t have the authority to make rules about political gerrymandering in Maryland and North Carolina. There have been complaints against Maryland on how David Trone’s Congressional District 6 was drawn in a political manner to ensure that a Democrat won. State officials suggest resolutions as there could be problems with elections in the future.
“I do think we have to probably take a look at this in the future. More and more citizens are complaining against Maryland that we drew congressional district 6,” said Del. Kathleen Dumais, (D) Maryland – District 15.
“I see the argument for federalism basically giving rights to the states that the states will be the ones who decide what the district should look like and I can respect that. I think the disappointing part is that Western Maryland is so unrepresented in DC right now,” said Del. Neil Parrott, (R) Maryland – District 2A.
Governor Hogan tweeted his reaction after the court’s ruling saying quote:
“Today’s ruling was terribly disappointing to all who believe in fair elections. I pledge to vigorously continue this fight, both in Maryland and across our nation. Gerrymandering is wrong, and both parties are guilty. It stifles real political debate, contributes to our bitter partisan polarization, & deprives citizens of meaningful choices. The voters should pick their representatives, not the other way around. I will do everything in my power to restore free & fair elections for the people. This is a problem we can, should, and must solve.”
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App