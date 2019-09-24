Local job fair hopes to put residents on their feet again

"Some online applications are difficult, so meeting people in person makes the process easier."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — According to 2019’s Trading Economic status, the unemployment rate is stagnant at 3.6% leaving millions of citizens still searching for jobs.

Hagerstown residents attended the Greater Hagerstown Community Job Fair Tuesday afternoon with high hopes of increasing their chances of finding employment. According to the job statistics site “The Balance,” President Trump created almost five million jobs in his first two years in office.

“It’s a very good experience and I hope more people will come to a job fair,” said Hagerstown Resident Daniel Brown. “If they find something they like that’s great and they’re able to further their career.”

The participating local businesses said they are hopeful to help support Hagerstown-area residents.