Local Jewish community celebrates Purim

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–Members of the Jewish community in Hagerstown gathered at Congregation B’nai Abraham to celebrate Purim.

Purim is a religious Jewish holiday that focuses on the perseverance of the Jews as recounted in the book of Esther. The holiday focuses on joy and gratitude. Members of the congregation celebrated with costumes and a kids carnival which included games of chance and face painting. They gathered for a meal and listened to a reading related to the holiday.

“I think one of the miracles and virtues of Purim is rather than just reading from a scroll we have ways of really expressing it through dressing up in costumes having carnivals different types of readings different activities,” said Ari Plost, Rabbi of Congregation B’nai Abraham.

Another focus of the holiday is charity which includes making charitable donations to people in need and delivering Purim baskets with ready to eat foods.