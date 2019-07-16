Local heritage tourism programs receive $800,000 in grants

FREDERICK & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority approved $5 million in funding for heritage tourism projects throughout the state.

According to the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area, which oversees heritage tourism projects in Washington, Frederick and Carroll Counties, 18 of their local projects received roughly $800,000 in grants.

The 18 projects in the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area receiving funding are the following:

Antietam National Battlefield for new Visitor Center exhibits, $50,000

Asbury United Methodist (UM) church for Asbury brick restoration, $9,473

Carroll County Arts Council for theatre renovation, $60,000

Catoctin Furnace Historical Society for the Collier Log House rehabilitation project, $17,600 and “Forged in Bone: Facial Reconstructions of Catoctin Furnace’s Enslaved Workers,” $38,540

Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park for Education & Interpretive Plan in Williamsport, $50,000 and for Williamsport C&O Canal Visitor Center engineering and design, $100,000

Civil War Preservation for Joseph Gaber Farm, $10,000

Town of Emmitsburg for Emmitsburg historical wayside exhibits, $12,062

Friends of Cunningham Falls State Park and Gambrill State Park for Catoctin Furnace Iron Master’s House ruins stabilization Phase IV, $15,000

City of Hagerstown for Hagerstown Cultural Trail Phase II: Extension and Wayfinding, $100,000

Historic Rocky Springs Chapel for stabilization of Rocky Springs School House (built 1839), $13,455

Historical Society of Frederick County for Faces of Frederick County, $10,236

Main Street Middletown for the rehabilitation of 19-21 West Main Street, $15,525

Town of Thurmont for two gateway signs for two of the entrances into the Town of Thurmont, $12,259

Town of New Market for Visitor Experience Plan, Town of New Market, $6,895

Washington County Historical Society for Miller House Museum Military Exhibit Enhancement, $25,018

Weinberg Center for the Arts for the Weinberg Center for the Arts Marquee, $100,000

“We’re never guaranteed the full amount of funding,” said Emily Heubner, assistant director for Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area, “but this year we were funded at the full level, and so they were able to give out $5 million across the state in project grants.”

Maryland has 13 state-certified heritage areas.