Local health departments excited about Maryland’s increasing vaccine eligibility

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, M.d. (WDVM) — On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan announced Maryland’s new official schedule for vaccine eligibility. While President Biden had recently directed all states to make every U.S. resident 16 and above eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, local health departments had heard nothing about plans to follow this request until the governor’s press conference.

For the Washington County Health Department — which receives about 500 doses of the vaccine per week — some infrastructure changes will need to be made, but this new plan should not put too much stress on their system. With the upcoming arrival of a mass vaccination site in Washington County, one of the biggest questions is actually if the department will reform its sign-up system.

“Right now we’re kind of exploring what would be the best way — if we open up a new interest form for Phase 2 for people to sign up or… if we decide to just kind of start publishing the links for our clinics so that people can sign up on their own,” said Danielle Stahl, public information officer for the health department.

Washington County had already been successfully working its way through Phase 1C before the announcement was made.