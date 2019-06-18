Local health department identifies employee health needs

HMB officials: The workplace is an important setting for health protection, promotion and disease prevention programs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Healthiest Maryland Businesses initiative promotes health throughout the state. According to HMB officials, the workplace is an important setting for health protection, promotion and disease prevention programs.

One Washington County business is using this movement as a tool to support its employees.

The Washington County Health Department was recently awarded with a silver ranking during the Healthiest Maryland Businesses Awards. The HMB Western Maryland Regional Director Hannah Person said after surveying 50% of employees, the committee was able to identify their main health needs. Those needs and concerns include weight management, physical activity, stress and nutrition.

“We did an assessment and we found out what the needs of our employees were and we used that to look for resources and help us put together programs and initiatives to support the topics that our employees are interested in,” Person said.

According to after learning these statistics, programs and other education opportunities will be put in place to meet the needs of WCHD employees. In 2018, the WCHD received a bronze ranking and Person noted that she’s happy that the department advanced to silver.

Other HMB organizations include the Montgomery County Government, Prince George’s Community College, Frederick County Health Department, Frederick County Public Schools, Montgomery County Public Schools, Hood College and Allegany College of Maryland.