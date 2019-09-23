Local health department highlights Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Maryland

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 3,810 new cases of prostate cancer are expected in Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Health Department continues to bring awareness to National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

September is known as prostate cancer awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 3,810 new cases of prostate cancer are expected in Maryland. In addition to that, about 550 deaths from prostate cancer are expected to happen statewide. According to the WCHD, out of 100 American men, about 13 will get prostate cancer. The department also reported that two to three men will die from the disease.

It’s reported that African American men are at special risk for the disease and have the highest rate of cancer worldwide.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories