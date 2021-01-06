Local hardware store temporarily closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

The store will be closed for sanitation purposes

Local hardware store temporarily closed due to Covid-19 outbreak

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A popular hardware store in Bethesda is closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Nearly a dozen employees have recently tested positive at the Strosniders hardware in Bethesda temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A statement on the company website, quotes please bear with us as we navigate through this uncharted territory and work to get our store reopened. The company notified the Montgomery County Health Department.

The two additional stores in the county are located in Kensington and Potomac. Both stores are still opened.

The Bethesda location will notify customers on updates for reopening.

