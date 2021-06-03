Local Hagerstown school to offer new STEAM-based learning programs for younger age groups

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Beacon House, Inc. in Hagerstown is opening the Maryland International School of Sustainability and Technology and the Lil Steamers Preschool to offer more science and technology-based learning for younger age groups.

The MISST program will be for K-5 students and focuses on hands-on learning and community service projects in the areas of science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, and mathematics. The Lil Steamers Preschool is for kids 2-4 and gives kids the chance to start learning topics like foreign languages and computer science exploration in preparation for kindergarten.

“The skills of the 21st century are STEM or STEAM-focused now starting it really early on making sure these individual students get the attention from early years from 2, 3,4 are building these skills so they have a higher rate of knowledge by the time they actually graduate from high school,” said Anthony Williams, CEO/Chief Creative Officer for Beacon House, Inc.

Both programs are set to begin in August. For more information, you can go to their website.