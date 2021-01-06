Local governments plan for speedy, effective mass vaccination efforts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The COVID-19 vaccine is making its way to hospital workers, first responders, and nursing homes across the nation. Local health officials say getting vaccines where they need to go and to the people who need them, hasn’t been an easy task.

“We are finding out our weekly allotment the weekend before the week starts. The team has had to stand up and they have done so seamlessly,” said Montgomery County Chief Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles.

With more vaccines on the way, as production is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks, health officials say a quick vaccine rollout is key in getting back to some sense of normalcy. That includes getting students back into school.

“We are committed to getting students back in school and that starts by vaccinating the adult staff in schools with the children,” said Dr. Earl Stoddard, director of the county’s Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

One challenge, they’ve faced: getting residents to actually roll up their sleeves to get the shots. dr. Gayles says it’s important to think about what might be influencing someone’s choice to be vaccinated.

“It may be for a number of reasons. Once we can gain a better understanding of what these reasons are, we’ll be able to provide guidance and restore confidence,” said Dr. Gayles.