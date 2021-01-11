Local governments move through vaccine supply

Walgreens pharmacist Mindy Keeton delivers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot on Monday at the AHEPA apartments in Merrillville, Ind. (Kale Wilk/The Times via AP)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The state of Maryland and the federal government are funneling vaccines to hospitals and nursing homes. Meanwhile, Maryland’s county-level governments are responsible for vaccinating health departments, first responders, and other health professionals.

Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker says he’s feeling good about the rollout and the recent kudos from the governor.

“Governor Hogan actually recognized Montgomery County as one of only five counties in the state who have already used 80 percent or more of their COVID-19 vaccinations provided by the state,” Hucker said in a Monday afternoon briefing.

The county’s Deputy Health Officer Dr. James Bridgers says that number is going to jump even higher on Wednesday.

“We will have maxed out 100 percent of the available doses we’ve received to date. We’ve received 12,900 doses,” he said Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Health Department says they’re moving through over 1,500 doses a day. They’re expecting a shipment of several thousand more doses in the next day or two.

Going forward, what does that rate mean for you and your spot in line? Well, leaders say it’s out of the county’s control. Dr. Bridgers says a lot of it depends on how many doses the county is allotted by the state government.

“We continue to revise our plan based on the doses that we have. Moving into 1B, which includes our senior populations, we aren’t there yet, but we are planning for that phase of our vaccination process,” Dr. Bridgers said.