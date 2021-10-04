Local Girl Scouts hosts fall fundraiser

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito speaks on Girl Scouts

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Girl Scouts at the Parkside Community Center is hosting a fall fundraiser.

The fundraiser raises money for the girl scouts of parkside for financial literacy education, camping trips and other travel expenses for the troop. The fundraiser will last until mid-October.

Monique Broadus, one of the Girl Scouts troop leaders, says they are also looking for more volunteers.

“Any parent volunteer will have to fill out a registration form which can also be done on the Girl Scout website, and they have to pass a background check. We invite any volunteer that would love to help with helping our girls grow strong,” said Broadus.

To donate go to their website or contact GStroop47888@gmail.com

