Local Girl Scout troop creates video promoting racial peace and Black Lives Matter

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Girl Scouts are known for their delicious cookies and their community efforts, but one Girl Scout organization decided to use their platform to spread awareness about the racial issues in society.

With all the challenges society has faced, over 10 local girl scouts decided to come together to create a video in hopes of creating change.

Isabella Carnemolla and Nola Todd have been apart of the Girl Scouts organization troop #33266 for years.

These two girls thrive to help the community in big ways, and when they saw the issues the Black community was facing, the girls and their troops came up with an idea to create a video to spread racial awareness.

As young women who grew up in rural areas, they say they are not exposed to a lot. But the girls emphasized that they do not want their privilege or age to keep them from standing up for what is right, and they encourage other kids to do the same.

“I would like kids my age to know that you aren’t too young to care about something, and that it’s not the issue of Black versus white, it’s an issue of right versus wrong and people’s lives and civil rights. I think that people my age should know that even if it’s something as small as holding a sign for a video, you can do your part, and you’re able to make a change.” said Todd









The troops also say they will continue standing up for what is right and regardless of age anyone can make a difference.

Girl Scout organization leaders say they will continue helping their young girls voices be heard.

