Local gene and cell therapy company a step closer to an HIV cure

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A local gene and cell therapy company working on a way to cure illnesses including HIV is now partnering with Gaingels and the LGBT+ community.

American Gene Technologies announced the support as they are currently in phase 1 clinical trials to cure HIV: a single dose, autologous cell therapy intended to cure the disease. This investment places Gaingels alongside private investors who believe deeply in AGT’s mission, rapid drug development platform, and gene and cell therapy programs for HIV, cancer and PKU.

Gaingels is an investment network comprised of 1000+ investors focused on high-growth venture-backed companies who embrace LGBT+ leadership.

“As the largest investor network focused on supporting and investing in the best venture-backed companies that embrace and value diverse leadership, including LGBTQ+, Gaingels is proud of participating in AGT’s financing,” said Lorenzo Thione, managing director of Gaingels.