Local Frederick County activist will be the first black women to run for delegate

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County has many known activists that strive to make a difference, but one activist, in particular, is planning to make her mark statewide by running for Delegation to open doors for minorities.

Tarolyn Thrasher is known for her many efforts in the Frederick County community and now she will be known as the first black woman from Frederick to run for a state delegation.

Thrasher is running for district 3-A and has plans to be a voice for those who struggle in society.





Her goal is to give Frederick County a platform and help the community on a larger scale by bringing in more resources, such as better healthcare for those who struggle financially, more funding for schools, and law enforcement accountability.

“I definitely feel like on a state level, I can be a voice for those in need. District three is one of the biggest districts, but oftentimes I feel like it’s not heard. I want to be able to make sure that everyone has a say and feels heard, said Thrasher.





Thrasher says as a minority woman she hopes to inspire other women to take on positions that will help implement powerful change.