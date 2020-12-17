Local Frederick artist created an exbibit dedicated to turning your pain into light

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — This year has brought a lot of darkness to our nation, but some local Frederick artist want to turn that darkness into light, and they did so but creating a luminary art exhibit.

Located on 4 West 5th Street in Frederick, The Luminar Art Exhibit is dedicated to turning the pain people felt from COVID-19 into light.

The exhibit features various items connected to the pandemic, artist then illuminated those objects as a metaphor for turning the darkness into light– literally.

Every piece of art in the gallery is illuminated. The art signifies a loss the artist experienced due to COVID-19.









The creator’s goal is to let the public know that you can turn something dark into something bright for the future.

“I know a lot of people might be feeling helpless at this time, but taking action in some way or form in creating something outside of your normal comfort zone might be helpful. I participated in this project to let people know you can turn darkness into light.

Hours for the exhibition are Fridays from 4 pm to 7 pm and Saturdays from 6 pm to 9 pm. During the month of December is by appointment only.