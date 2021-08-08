Local foundation leads by example

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) – A local foundation is raising money for local substance abuse treatment facilities and help individuals regain control of their lives by covering costs they cannot afford.

What started after the death of a young boy from a heroin overdose, turned into an organization where the proceeds go directly to treatment centers and residents of the community.

Lead Don’t Follow Foundation also has t-shirts that bring awareness to the organization and the cause.

“We heard about the kids in the community who passed away here in this quiet community that we live in I have kids of my own, and I don’t want them getting into drugs or taking opioids. I can help individuals get the help they need by raising money,” said Darren Griffith, Founder of Lead Don’t Follow Foundation.

Their first benefit concert is on September 3rd in Boonsboro, Maryland. You can find more information here.