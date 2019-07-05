Local fire rescue and EMS services money usage to be reviewed through accounting firm

The initial term of this contract is set for a one year period beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2020

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In hopes of improving financial literacy within Washington County, county commissioners voted to require fire and emergency medical service organizations to submit receipts to an accounting firm.

As discussed in previous commissioner meetings, some public safety organizations have had some money trouble. During a recent meeting, Sara Greaves presented the facts and figures that would be present in order to keep track of money that goes towards fire rescue and emergency services.

The county moved to award the contract for Accounting and Review (Fire & Rescue) Services to the firm of Smith Elliott Kearns, LLC of Hagerstown, Maryland, with the lowest 5-year proposal value of $446,400.00 with other expenses included. The initial term of this contract is set for a one year period beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2020 according to a county report.