Local fire company drives Santa around town to spread Christmas cheer

FUNKSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Running alongside a Funkstown firetruck was a little boy excitedly telling Santa Claus what he wants for Christmas. His smile could be seen from a mile away as he wished Santa a “Merry Christmas!” as he drove away.

The Funkstown Volunteer Fire Company is getting into the holiday spirit by bringing Jolly Old Saint Nicholas to town a little early this year to spread some much-needed Christmas cheer!

Deputy Chief Jerry Keplinger explained that a local elf reached out to him after Santa Claus agreed to come to Funkstown a few weeks ahead of the big day.

“We had a local elf that made a call to Santa Claus at the North Pole and he willingly said, ‘Sure! I’ll come in and help you guys make sure that you can bring some Christmas cheer to your town and your neighbourhoods.”

Santa isn’t meeting kids in traditional ways this year, so Deputy Chief Keplinger and the rest of the Funkstown Volunteer Fire Company were more than happy to help drive Santa around the town.

“Just seeing a child smile and then passing some elderly residents in our southpoint neighbourhood. It was very exciting to see them out waving and out enjoying their day and seeing us. I think we brought some good cheer to the community.”

Santa acknowledge that while his adventure in Funkstown took some time away from his workshop, was ready to get back to work after seeing all of the smiling faces.

“Just seeing the joy on the kids’ faces… And not just the kids but people of all ages. It didn’t matter who they were or where they were at, everybody was excited to see Santa this holiday, Christmas… And it’s what makes me the happiest.”

Santa will be returning to Funkstown to spread more cheer before hopping in his sleigh on Christmas Eve. For the schedule and route that he and the Funkstown Volunteer Fire Company will be taking, please visit their Facebook page.