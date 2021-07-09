Local energy customers may see an increase in rates; improvements underway

Customers will not see an increase until next year

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In the coming years, some residents in our area will start to see an increase in their energy bills.

This is part of a $52 million statewide rate increase for Pepco customers in D.C., Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. Here’s the breakdown, starting next year, customers will see a $3.33 increase, and the year after, they will see an increase of under $2. This totals to about a $5 increase.

Pepco says the increase will help improve their quality and service. It will also help strengthen power grid devices to help against storms.

“The investments that we’re making are necessary to make the energy stronger and more resilient and resistant to these storms,” Pepco Spokesperson Ben Armstrong said.

You won’t see an increase right away. Pepco says there will be no increases until next year. If you need help paying your energy bill, visit their website.