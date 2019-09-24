Local emergency services in need of new alarm equipment 

The grant application the organization submitted is in the amount of $150,500

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Board of Washington County Commissioners considers first responders vital to the area.

During the BOCC’s weekly meeting, submitting a grant application to receiving funding for new alarm equipment was discussed. According to the county’s emergency services, the new alarm equipment would be operated at the 911 center’s primary location located at 16232 Elliott Parkway in Williamsport, Maryland in addition to its back-up center at 100 West Washington Street.

County documents report the new equipment would replace a currently installed and unreliable emergency alarm system at the center. The grant application the organization submitted is in the amount of $150,500. County documents shared that the new alarm system the county has in mind would receive activation to initiate emergency dispatch for law enforcement, fire units and emergency medical services. The grant application will now be sent off to the Maryland Emergency Numbers Systems Board.