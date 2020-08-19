Local election officials urge voters to complete ballot application as soon as possible

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Registered voters throughout the state of Maryland will begin receiving applications for mail-in ballots and officials are urging you to fill it out as soon as possible.

According to the Frederick County Board of Elections, applications for mail-in or absentee ballots will be sent out to registered voters beginning next week.

Unlike the primary election process, voters must complete the application in order to receive a ballot for the November general election. Voters can return the application by mail or through secure drop-off boxes.

“The most important thing right now is get that application into us,” explained election director for the Frederick County, “Once we have the application, that means a ballot will be mailed to them when they’re ready in late September. Once they get the ballot, they need to get it back to us quickly. You don’t want to wait until the last minute.”

The county board of elections recently placed a secure drop-off box just outside of their location at 340A Montevue Lane. Plans are to place seven additional drop-off boxes across the county.

Applications must be sent back and received by October 20th.

The state board of elections plans to mail ballots at least 30 days before election day.

