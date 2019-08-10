Local doctors stress the importance of vaccines for National Immunization Awareness Month

According to CDC 1.3 percent of U.S. children haven't had vaccines

Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM)– Every August there is a push to remind people to get vaccinated for National Immunization Awareness Month.

Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. Vaccinations are designed to be given to children and adults at the times when they’re most vulnerable to prevent even the possibility of death,” said Dr. Mutsa Nyakabau.

Especially with the school year around the corner, parents are urged by health providers to make sure their children are up to date on their shots. Emily Keller, a Hagerstown parent, says she’s always made sure her 11-year-old daughter Layla had her shots.

“I think it’s very important. It’s been proven that they save lives and they’re many diseases that are eradicated because of vaccinations, so I think it’s important for parents to do,” said Emily Keller.

While most kids get vaccinated, there are some who do not get their shots. Data from the CDC showed in 2017 roughly 1.3 percent of children in the U.S. hadn’t received any vaccinations by the age of 2. That’s up from 0.3 percent in 2001.

“When you have a really good immunization program and people are protected against the bad outcomes of the vaccine preventable diseases, people tend to forget the seriousness of the diseases because you don’t see them,” said Dr. Nyakabau.

Dr. Nyakabau with Family Healthcare of Hagerstown says he’s met people who were hesitant about getting shots. He says there’s a lot of misinformation out there surrounding vaccines.

“Vaccines so much more frequently have been linked to better outcomes in populations opposed to these negative outcomes that tend to be heightened,” said Dr. Nyakabau.