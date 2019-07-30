Local Division of EMS requesting approximately $15,000 audit

"We have to let the citizens know what their tax paying dollars could be used for and why."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The Washington County Division of Emergency Services (DES) requested a summary of the accounting and auditing of eight EMS stations in Washington County on Tuesday morning.

Commissioners listened to the division’s concerns about wanting to review past and future distribution reports made to the EMS companies in order to improve their current financial situation. The audit will cost approximately $15,000 and the commissioners gave the DES 60 days to come back with an update.

“There are needs in the service that are not historically present, meaning staffing, and many of those things are going to increase the cost of the service,” said DES Director David Hayes. “Before the commissioners move to that, they want to make sure they can answer to the citizens who ultimately have to pay these costs that the money is being spent where it should be and for the right services.”

Back in May of this year, county commissioners approved a $100,000 loan to help finance operations at Smithsburg EMS. Smithsburg EMS contracted separately with Smith, Elliott, Kearns, & Co to prepare the financial statements for Tuesday’s session.