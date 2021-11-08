Local dental practice offers free smile makeover

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — A smile goes a very long way, which is why a dental office in Thurmont is offering to treat a lucky resident to a smile makeover.

Thurmont Smiles dental office is seeking a resident in the area who can really benefit from a smile makeover.

It is an all-expenses-paid procedure. The resident will be able to fix certain dental features to improve their dental hygiene which will lead to a better smile.

According to the dental office, the competition will run until the end of November 2021.

Staff will pick three applicants to bring to their practice and offer free exams, cleaning and X-rays. Then they will pick one winner to receive a complete smile makeover.





To apply, send an email to thurmontsmiles@gmail.com. Write “TRANSFORM” in the subject line, include 2 pictures of yourself — one close up and one of your face — and explain why they should pick you.