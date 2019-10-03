Local couple creates a mobile farmers market to help residents

Maryland

The idea is to also help the local mom and pop farmers who needs to make a little money off what they grow

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Most people are accustomed to getting their produce from the store, but Ed and Janet Kilpatrick created a mobile farmers market called VFF — Veterans, Faith, Farmers.

VFF was created at the beginning of August, but they have only been in Maryland for a few weeks. The lack of fresh produce in Hagerstown sparked the idea for the Kilpatricks because the area is a food desert.

The USDA defines Food Deserts as parts of the country that lack fresh fruit, vegetables, and other healthy whole foods usually found in impoverished areas.

The mobile farmers market is working with the Washington County Health Department on a grant to bring fresh produce to the residents to help them improve their diets.

“The idea is to also help the local mom and pop farmers who needs to make a little money off what they grow,” Ed said.

