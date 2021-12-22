Local company provides broadband for those affected by Kentucky tornadoes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– A Hagerstown company found a way to give back to people who were impacted by the deadly tornadoes earlier this month in Kentucky.

Workers with Intersal and Help.NGO and other partners headed to Kentucky this week to provide broadband to the areas that were hit.

According to the groups, hundreds of homes were destroyed, leaving many people without internet. Scott Walters was one of the men who volunteered. He said he decided to help out because he loves to help people in need.

“We were able to do is put the internet in the facilities. So people had a meal and were able to go and check their bank account and insurance claims and before that, they couldn’t do any of that,” Walters said.

The groups set up at least five routers in multiple locations across the effected area.