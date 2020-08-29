Local community groups host back to school drive

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Several local organizations banded together on Saturday to make sure families have what they need for their students to succeed with school starting virtually.

Frederick March for Justice, Soul Street, I Believe In Me Incorporated, and several other organizations and community members hosted a back to school drive in the parking lot of Governor Thomas Johnson High School, handing out over 100 bags of school supplies and groceries to those who needed it.

Frederick March for Justice co-founder Akiyyah Billups said the event was a way of giving back to the community.

“We understand that people are facing unprecedented times, financial struggles, and just fear and anxiety of the unknown,” Billups said. “We wanted to make sure we could give back to a community that supported us, rallied around us, and gave to us.”

Co-Founder Alijah Gee said they want their group to serve the community as much as they advocate for it.

“People know Frederick March for Justice just to be for protests and marches and things,” Gee said. “I want people to start to realize that we are trying to give back to our community just as much as we protest, especially to the community that’s in need.”

Billups said anyone standing in line would receive a bag and they also could apply to receive additional resources to make the transition to digital learning easier.

Even with school starting virtually in Frederick County, volunteers and organizers said school supplies and groceries are still a big need for families.

“Sometimes right now with this pandemic we’re not only dealing with hunger, we’re dealing with mental, we’re dealing with physical we’re dealing with verbal, trauma,” I Believe In Me Inc., Founder Aje Hill said. “So we try to stand in the gap, we try to be hope dealers we try to be a positive light in the community to help us get through this pandemic.”

Hill said IBM is organizing regular food drives with one at the Frederick Towne Mall this coming Monday.