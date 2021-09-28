Local college teams up with Washington County Board of Elections to get students registered to vote on National Voter Registration Day

Washington County is preparing for the November election as Maryland Governor Larry Hogan prescribed this week, with all polling places open, but all registered voters have the option to cast their ballots by mail.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Today is national voter registration day. The Washington County Board of Elections set up shop at Hagerstown Community College to get more students registered to vote.

Students participated in a mock election as the Board of Elections guided them to fill out ballots.

Hagerstown Community College teamed up with the Washington County Board of Elections to help students change their registration and educate them about the voting system in the state of Maryland.

“Historically, the 18 to 25-year-old category is the one that votes the least, so it’s very important to try to get that participation increased,” said Barry Jackson, deputy director of Washington County Board of Elections.

It wasn’t just informational. They made it fun with games and a pretend ballot for students to cast in the scanning unit, preparing young students to vote one day.

“It shows me what I’m supposed to do so that I don’t feel lost when I go in by myself. I think it’s important so that everybody can show how they feel,” said Noelle Jin, a student in the Stemm Technical Middle College Program at Hagerstown Community College.

“We see a lot of the older folks are voting, but not so much on the younger side, so we just want to try to educate younger folks and get them more involved,” said Jackson.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, the board of elections will be presenting to the League of Women Voters discussing election security and how safe Maryland’s elections are.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Washington County Board of Elections will be voting on adding additional early voting centers, among other things, at their regular meeting, beginning at 3 p.m.