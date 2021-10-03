Local coffee shop hosts therapy dogs to help students de-stress after start of school year

A local coffee shop in Frederick, Maryland paired with a team of therapy dogs to provide a safe space to children as they return back to the classroom.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A local coffee shop in Frederick, Maryland paired with a team of therapy dogs to provide a safe space to children as they return back to the classroom.

Dublin Roasters Coffee Shop hosted therapy dogs from the Frederick chapter of Go Team Therapy Dogs. Sarah Cooper, event coordinator and marketing manager of Dublin Roasters Coffee Shop, explained the event was designed with kids in mind. She stated that the coffee shop prides itself on providing a safe space to all patrons and kids are no exception.

“Now that kids are back in person they’ve had a little time to adjust wearing masks, all of it can be overwhelming,” Cooper said. “So bringing the dogs in to give them a space to do homework, or to read and draw with them, or just like hang out and talk to them, decompress a little bit.”

The Frederick chapter of Go Team Therapy Dogs is one of the twenty-one teams that provides support to people across the country. The dogs must be at least one year old and complete their American Kennel Club-approved Canine Good Citizen test before enrolling in the training program. The dogs are then able to visit places like hospitals, jails, nursing homes and courts to bring comfort to those who need it most.

Martha May and her dog Zoey were more than excited to visit Dublin Roasters Coffee Shop. She says the event was mutually beneficial for both the therapy dogs and the kids.

“This is a joyful, joyful service that we provide,” May said. “We have served any need of our community where comfort and therapy are needed. This is a joyful need and we love it, the dogs love it.”

Dublin Roasters Coffee frequently hosts the Go Team Therapy Dogs at the shop for various events but Sunday’s visit meant a lot to Cooper in particular.

“As a mom of three, I have been through all the stresses through the pandemic with the kids and the back to school stresses of the masks all day,” Cooper explained. “By giving the kids a space to come play with dogs, it’s just like such a nonjudgmental space when you’re with an animal.”

For more information about Go Team Therapy Dogs, please visit their website.