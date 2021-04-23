Local coalition focuses on reducing gun violence in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Violence Prevention Coalition is calling on Congress to prioritize evidence-based community violence intervention programs.

Every year, nearly 40,000 people are killed and tens of thousands more are injured by guns. the Maryland Violence Prevention Coalition is advocating for lawmakers to fund Community violence intervention programs in order to save lives.

“We have been paying for death, but we have not seen our government leaders investing in our communities to change the tide of this issue,” said Greg Jackson, National Advocacy Director for the Community Justice Action Fund.

Many cities across the country have already implemented effective models for violence intervention initiatives. Cities like Oakland to Boston and Chicago have used anti-violence strategies that evidence has demonstrated work to stop the cycle of killing.

Now, the coalition is calling on Congress to push forward the $5 billion that President Biden has put in the American Jobs Plan and support more sources of funding for this public health crisis.

“Every other public health crisis our country has seen our government has reacted with funding, with research, and with policy change with the exception of gun violence,” Jackson said. “We’re asking our leaders to step up and be leaders and to do at least that to help us save lives in our communities.”