Local church donates masks to a senior living center

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — COVID-19 has been challenging for many people, especially for those who need constant medical supplies.

Fahrney Keedy Home and Village has been a part of the Boonsboro community for years. The family oriented staff works hard to keep their residents safe, so when the pandemic began, they wanted to ensure the upkeep of their supplies to keep their residents healthy.

Many staff members worked together to come up with creative ideas to ensure everyone had masks everyday. But even with a decent stock piled up, they still needed more.

“We have a hundred thirty something residents, and we’re constantly going through multiple sets of PPE, everyday, so we’re using a lot, so anything helps and is much appreciated,” said delegating registered nurse Melanie Bishoff.

Downsville Church of the Brethren became aware of the need for masks at the living facility. Members of the church came together with the help of Modern Woodmen of America, a community service organization.

Both groups worked together to show their support by making over one hundred mask for the workers and residents.

“To take these mask and hand to people that I know will need them, is great. It definitely opens your eyes, about what’s happening, because I don’t really see what’s happening at the nursing homes, but being able to talk to people that work there, and interact with them, makes me realize that it’s a dire necessity for them to have mask these days” said youth group member Nichola Maynard

Although there’s been some obstacles, the staff at Fahrney Keedy Home and Village make it their mission to keep residents safe and with the help from community member they remain positive.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM