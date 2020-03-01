Local chapters celebrate National FFA week

BOONSBORO, Md (WDVM)–Local FFA chapters in Boonsboro and Clear Spring held a pancake breakfast for the community members.

The breakfast was all part of the FFA chapters’ celebration of National FFA week. The week-long festivities focuses on the importance of agricultural education and the leadership skills gained from participating in FFA events. Many said that National FFA week is important because it teaches people that the organization is more than a club for farmers.

“Our main purpose of this is to grow leaders through agricultural education which many people don’t realize. National FFA week it’s like homecoming week for many schools so this is our homecoming week for FFA,” said Boonsboro FFA Junior Advisor Helen Leadingham.

All money raised from the breakfast will go towards helping pay for FFA events for the two chapters.