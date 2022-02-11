Local businesses and community join forces to help dying neighbor in need

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Health and other local businesses in Frederick embarked on a mission to honor a man’s last dying wish: to remain comfortable in his house of 40 years.

Frederick Health hospice began serving Larry Stambaugh at the beginning of the year, but as the winter season started his driveway to his house became slick and in return made it nearly impossible for medical assistance to reach him.

“I knew that we had to do something because we’re unable to provide care safely, which means that we might actually have to discharge the patient, so I didn’t want to let that deter so I wanted to see what it would cost to repair the runway because we have a fund that we call the Sunshine Fund,” said Executive Director of Frederick Health Hospice Carlos Graveran.

WDVM talked to the wife of Larry Stambaugh about how it feels to have this done for her late husband.

“How can we even explain how much this means to have all these people make it possible to be able to keep Larry at home?” she said. “We have helped the homeless community for years, but I never ever had any idea how good it would feel to be on the receiving end of such help.”

Frederick Health Hospice officials say that even though they don’t usually do something like this but are always looking for ways to improve the lives they serve.