Local business donates to Meritus Medical Center for “Help Our Heroes” initiative

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many have been finding ways to help heroes in healthcare.

Sheehy of Hagerstown donated $1,500 to Meritus Medical Center as part of their Help our Heroes initiative. Meritus says the money will be used for compassion fatigue rooms to give medical workers at Meritus the ability to recharge during their shift so that they can put their best foot forward to help patients.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to be good neighbors and show some appreciation for the hard work and efforts that the nurses and doctors are doing at Meritus…” said Anthony Schifano, General Manager of Sheehy Hagerstown.

Sheehy says they regularly help people and groups in need in their local communities and were happy to give the donation to Meritus.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM