Local Boy Scouts council proceeding with programs despite national organization troubles

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — While a lawsuit against the national organization of the Boy Scouts of America has forced the organization into bankruptcy, the Mason-Dixon Council here in Hagerstown is proceeding with its program to help young people learn skills that help them as they approach adulthood.

Monday, the Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in a Wilmington, Delaware federal court. But it is business as usual for the Hagerstown-based scouting organization. Rob Stone is the group’s chief executive and is focused on the work that helps youth earn merit badges in a broad range of disciplines.

Stone is busy these days planning for summer camping adventures like the one last year which attracted more than 2,000 participants and 860 adult volunteers.

“We are excited about where we are going,” says Stone “and are looking forward to one of our best years ever.” His Mason-Dixon council is focused on service projects that help the local community and serve as an enriching experience to the scouts themselves.