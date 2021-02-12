Local Black Heritage museum fundraising for permanent location

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Tucked away on the second floor of the Board of Elections Building in downtown Hagerstown is the temporary home of the city’s rich history of Black heritage.

The Doleman Black Heritage Museum is home to thousands of artifacts showcasing the stories of Black people in the city of Hagerstown.

Wendi Perry, the museum’s curator, is excited to see the work of the Doleman family find a permanent home.

“It’s important to have a connection to the community we grew up in. This collection actually gets to individuals,” Perry explained. “You can see people’s family treasures, you can see the history of certain folks that she collected from.”

The temporary location on West Washington Street only allows the Doleman Black Heritage Museum to display just two to three percent of their entire collection. Perry also explained that the whole collection is not able to be stored in one location.

“It is an opportunity to take the 45 hundred plus piece, artifacts and move them into a building where there will be no threat to the preservation,” Alesia Parson-Mcbean, the project director explained. “As well as a place where we can showcase and rotate exhibits.”

The new permanent location of the Doleman Black Heritage Museum is as important as the museum itself. The Jonathan Street corridor was once the cornerstone of the Black community in Hagerstown.

“What we can basically be is a showcase and a place for people to come learn about their own history, and their family’s history, and just the history of African Americans in the state of Maryland too,” Perry stated.

For more information about the Doleman Black Heritage Museum and how to donate, please visit their website.