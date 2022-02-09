Local bars gear up for Superbowl LVI

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — People across the country will be turning on their TV to watch the game.

While some will head to the bar to watch the game, one bar in Frederick County, Maryland, said they are ready.

“But it is a long day, so most people come and go and end up watching the second half at home, and people do have to work on Monday. Doughtery said.

Jennifer Doughtery is the owner of Magoo’s. She said there are still some restrictions that people will have to follow when entering the bar. Customers still must enter the bar with a mask on. However, if you plan on sitting at the bar, you need to make sure that you have one thing.

“At the bar, we required people to show proof of vaccination. It can be on their phone or a physical card, but because we are close together and you are breathing right on us. We want to make sure that people sitting at the bars are safe,” Doughtery said.

Doughtery said you do not need a vaccination card to get into the bar. Carry out will also be an option if you do not want to dine in. Magoo will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.