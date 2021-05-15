Local aviation museum reopens to public

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Aviation Museum is all ready for takeoff as the summer and warm weather quickly approaches!

The historical museum, which is housed in the hangar next to the former Fairchild Aircraft factory, opened its doors to the public for the first time this year.

Museum-goers are able to explore some of the interiors of the historic aircraft on display and even take a ride in one of the PT-19 aircraft which were built in the Fairchild factory adjacent to the museum.

Rick Balmer drove down from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania with his wife and 8-year-old grandson, Avin. Balmer was more than excited to introduce his grandson to the world of aviation.

“I’m a helicopter pilot so I want to make sure that he gets the experience of being around aviation for his whole entire life and things like this are exactly what he needs,” Balmer said.

Avin explained he has not learned about any of the historic planes at the museum while in school but was excited to explore the progression of the aircraft.

“They made the airplanes better and better. They kept working them and they made even more and that I think is the coolest part,” Avin said.

Given the proximity to the Hagerstown Regional Airport as well as the Rider Jet Center, some patrons can even fly in to see the exhibits.