Local authorities target areas to crack down on drag racing

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — You might have seen those fast cars on the roadways and some of them tend to make lots of noise. Local authorities in Montgomery County are working together to keep not only speed but the noise down.

It’s a joint effort with Maryland State Police, Montgomery County Police and Gaithersburg and Rockville police for an initiative to combat loud exhaust and excessive speed violations on Rockville Pike.

The operation will start from professional drive to Edmonston Drive. There have been numerous complaints about vehicles with modified exhausts and racing vehicles traveling throughout the area.

Police say many of those types of vehicles gather at non-permitted car shows and it poses a traffic safety risk and affect the quality of life of our residents and visitors.